Jailer Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth-Starrer Collects Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Jailer sees Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two year break.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
i

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer will soon cross Rs 150 crore in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Jailer earned an estimated Rs 38 crore on Sunday (13 August) in all languages across the country. Meanwhile, Jailer has already grossed Rs 300 crore at the global box office in just four days, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

The Sacnilk.com report adds that the total box office collection of Jailer in India currently stands at Rs 146.4 crore. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film opened with Rs 48.35 crore in all languages on Thursday. It registered a dip on Friday, earning Rs 25.75 crore. Jailer did a business of Rs 34.3 crore on Saturday. Directed by Nelson, Jailer marks Rajinikanth's return after a two-year break.

