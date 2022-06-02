Bomaai Trailer: Watch SJ Suryah Fall In Love With A Mannequin
The film is a romantic thriller.
The trailer for Radha Mohan's film Bommai has been released and it is taking the internet by storm. Starring and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the film promises to be an interesting take on romance. This is the second collaboration between and Priya Bhavani Shankar. They had both previously starred in a film called, Monster which was both a critical and commercial success.
The trailer outlines the basic storyline for the film. The protagonist of the film has seemingly fallen in love with a mannequin. What follows is a story of love and obsession as the man navigates through the struggles of keeping the mannequin near him. The film also seems to be an action-pscked thriller while simultaneously attempting to diversify the idea of love.
