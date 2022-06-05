Actor Salman Khan Receives Threat Letter, Mumbai Police Begin Probe
Salman Khan's father father Salim Khan too received an anonymous threat letter, the Mumbai Police said
Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday, 5 June. An investigation has been launched into the same, the cops added.
This comes barely a few days after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his village in Punjab's Mansa district.
Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, had had allegedly issued a threat to Salman Khan in 2018. Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar Jail, and is being questioned over Moose Wala's death.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)
