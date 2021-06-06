Regular Shooting to Take Time to Resume: CM Ahead of Maha Unlock
As Maharashtra initiates its unlock, regular shooting for TV and film still have a long way to go.
Ahead of the new unlock plan put in place for Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the film and TV industry cannot operate full-time as of yet. Some restrictions are still in place and to adhere to them, shootings will have to be conducted in limited schedules and time periods.
General Secretary Ashok Dubey said, "We have made a request that a producer requires at least 12 hours of shooting to complete one episode of a show and have asked for 7 am to 7 pm shift which is now pending with the chief minister."
Thackeray has also instructed all crew members and actors to get vaccinated before they return to set to shoot.
He also mentioned that many people from the industry were working towards this vaccination and said, "President of the Producers Guild of India Siddharth Roy Kapur appraised the CM that they are working towards getting the entire industry vaccinated in the next two months.''
This situation is critical especially for TV show producers who have strict deadlines to meet on a daily basis. Amidst lockdown restrictions, many have chosen to start shooting outside Maharashtra. On the question of whether they can return soon or not, Dubey has mentioned that it is their own choice, and that if they do plan on returning, they too, will have to operate under the specified restrictions.
(With inputs from The Times of India).
