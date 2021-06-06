Regular Shooting to Take Time to Resume: CM Ahead of Maha Unlock

General Secretary Ashok Dubey said, "We have made a request that a producer requires at least 12 hours of shooting to complete one episode of a show and have asked for 7 am to 7 pm shift which is now pending with the chief minister."

Thackeray has also instructed all crew members and actors to get vaccinated before they return to set to shoot.

He also mentioned that many people from the industry were working towards this vaccination and said, "President of the Producers Guild of India Siddharth Roy Kapur appraised the CM that they are working towards getting the entire industry vaccinated in the next two months.''