Many US record labels organized Black Out Tuesday on 2 June as protests erupt around the world against George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, USA. Music-based companies Live Nation and TikTok, as well as the Recording Academy, took to social media to announce that it planned to support and stand with the black community.Warner Records put out a statement on Twitter saying that the 'music business at WMG will not go on as usual.' The statement read, "ThisTuesday, June 2nd, all of Warner Music Group including Warner Records will observe 'Black Out Tuesday'. We will support our employees, artists and global community."Sony Music made a similar announcement, and Interscope Geffen A&M, part of the Universal Music Group and the label of Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, said it would release no new music this week."IGA will not release new music the week of June 1st. Instead, IGA will contribute to organizations that help to bail out protestors exercising their right to peacefully assemble, aid lawyers working for systemic change, and provide assistance to charities focused on creating economic empowerment in the Black community."InterscopeMusicians including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Harry Styles spoke out on social media following Floyd's death."We're broken and we're disgusted... If you are white, black, brown or anything in between I am sure you feel (left) hopeless by the racism going on in America right now," Beyonce said in an Instagram video.