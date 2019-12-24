Ajay Devgn Fights to Save Maratha Empire in ‘Ghamand Kar’

The latest song of Tanhaji, Ghamand Kar, has dropped and it sees Ajay Devgn fighting to save Kondhana. The song starts with Ajay getting ready for battle and boosting the morale of his team. He takes on a massive task to climb the difficult fort and defeat the enemy.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, plays the antagonist and is making all efforts to ensure that Tanhaji and his army face a crushing defeat. We catch glimpses of the battle in this song.