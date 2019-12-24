Ajay Devgn Fights to Save Maratha Empire in ‘Ghamand Kar’
The latest song of Tanhaji, Ghamand Kar, has dropped and it sees Ajay Devgn fighting to save Kondhana. The song starts with Ajay getting ready for battle and boosting the morale of his team. He takes on a massive task to climb the difficult fort and defeat the enemy.
Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, plays the antagonist and is making all efforts to ensure that Tanhaji and his army face a crushing defeat. We catch glimpses of the battle in this song.
Ghamand Kar is sung & composed by Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur.
Tanhaji is directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn, it sees Ajay and Kajol reunite on screen nine years after Toonpur Ka Super Hero.
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay), a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals and managed to do so with the help of his pet monitor lizards. However, he lost his life in the battle – the Battle of Sinhagad – and Shivaji renamed the fort to Sinhagad (Lion Fort) in memory of his commander. Saif Ali Khan plays his rival, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Mughul army chief Jai Singh, working under Aurangzeb.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases on 10 January 2020.
