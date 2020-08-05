Sonam Kalra's लोगDown Song Is About Artistes' Perils During COVID

The song starts with Sonam saying there's no work for musicians during the lockdown, as a result of which they are in acute financial distress. Their smiles have vanished, the instruments lie untouched and the stress levels of these artistes increase with each passing day. With thousands of coronavirus cases rising everyday, live shows have been cancelled leading to unemployment in the music industry.

Sonam also says that the very fact that art has been categorised as one of the last items on the list of non-essential services is appalling. She urges everyone to come forward and support artistes who are suffering.