Sonam Kalra's लोगDown Song Is About Artistes' Perils During COVID
The song speaks about the artistes suffering during lockdown.
Singer and composer Sonam Kalra has released a new track titled ‘लोगDOWN song’. It is a light-hearted yet poignant commentary on the difficulties faced by musicians as a result of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Listen to the track here:
The song starts with Sonam saying there's no work for musicians during the lockdown, as a result of which they are in acute financial distress. Their smiles have vanished, the instruments lie untouched and the stress levels of these artistes increase with each passing day. With thousands of coronavirus cases rising everyday, live shows have been cancelled leading to unemployment in the music industry.
Sonam also says that the very fact that art has been categorised as one of the last items on the list of non-essential services is appalling. She urges everyone to come forward and support artistes who are suffering.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.