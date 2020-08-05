Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests COVID-19 Positive
The Singer says he would be discharged from the hospital in two days.
On Wednesday, 5 August, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam took to Facebook to share that he is suffering from a mild case of COVID-19. He shared a video assuring fans not to worry about his health.
The veteran singer who has been receiving a lot of calls assured well-wishers that he has got himself admitted in a hospital and is in good hands. He requested people to not call him to ask about his health as he is doing absolutely fine and will be discharged in two days.
“Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine,” said Balasubrahmanyam.
