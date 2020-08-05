Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests COVID-19 Positive

On Wednesday, 5 August, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam took to Facebook to share that he is suffering from a mild case of COVID-19. He shared a video assuring fans not to worry about his health.

The veteran singer who has been receiving a lot of calls assured well-wishers that he has got himself admitted in a hospital and is in good hands. He requested people to not call him to ask about his health as he is doing absolutely fine and will be discharged in two days.