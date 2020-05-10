Salman Releases Teaser of ‘Tere Bina’ Featuring Jacqueline
Salman Khan dropped the teaser of his upcoming song ‘Tere Bina’ featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez. Shot completely at his Panvel farmhouse, the romantic track has been sung by him, composed by Ajay Bhatia with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed.
The 30-second teaser shows the two enjoying horseback rides and romantic moments amongst lush greenery and a beautiful landscape. “Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them every step is an opportunity and everyday is a new beginning,” reads the song’s description.
Watch the teaser here:
Earlier, in an Instagram live chat with Waluscha D’Souza, Salman revealed that the song was shot over four days and is his ‘cheapest production’ till date.
“Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time,” he said. Salman added that has learnt a lot while shooting during the lockdown. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hairstylist,” he said.
Even while editing, the actor revealed, they faced a lot of issues. “Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” he added.
