Salman Releases Teaser of ‘Tere Bina’ Featuring Jacqueline

Earlier, in an Instagram live chat with Waluscha D’Souza, Salman revealed that the song was shot over four days and is his ‘cheapest production’ till date.

“Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time,” he said. Salman added that has learnt a lot while shooting during the lockdown. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hairstylist,” he said.

Even while editing, the actor revealed, they faced a lot of issues. “Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” he added.