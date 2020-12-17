Remixes Should Be Done by The Same Composer: Benny Dayal

Benny Dayal, who is known for hit songs such as 'Pappu Can't Dance Saala', 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi', 'Aadat Se Majboor', 'Badtameez Dil', 'Ude Dil Befikre' among others, will soon be performing at a virtual concert for PayTm Insider’s Jim Beam Originals. Dayal will be giving his own spin to the works of Bruno Mars.

In a conversation with The Quint, Benny Dayal said that ever since Bruno Mars started performing he has been an inspiration. Dayal added that he was floored after watching Mars perform in Amsterdam.