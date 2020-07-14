Producers Decide On Film Music & Benefit From It: Sneha Khanwalkar
'Gangs of Wasseypur' music director, Sneha Khanwalkar, talks about the trend of remixes.
Sneha Khanwalkar has been a music director for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Byomkesh Bakshy, Khoobsurat, and through her years in the film business, she has tried to break barriers in the way she records music.
Talking about her journey as a music director Sneha says, "People around me were mostly interested in going for Indian Idol or Sa Re Ga Ma to become a singing sensation. But I knew that my journey in music was more than just being a singer. I decided to be a music director when I was 18 and I knew nothing about the job of a music director. I think people still don't know what music directors do."
About the sudden surge of remixes these days, Sneha says that the reason is "producers decide what songs will be a part of the film" and not the music director or the director of the film. She says, "They are the people who mostly benefit from the recall value of a song that we have seen in the past." Talking about whether she likes this trend, Sneha says, "If I were asked to do a remix I will probably pass it because I know that a lot of people can do a better job than I can."
