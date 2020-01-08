‘Panga’ Song: Kangana Gets Back in the Game With Family’s Support
The title track of upcoming sports biopic Panga starring Kangana Ranaut has released. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, ‘Panga’ is a mellow track filled with hope and energy.
The video begins with Kangana’s character as she begins her physical training. She is forced to consume food that she does not like. She has constant support from her husband and most importantly, her son, who often pushes her to stay on track. The video also gives us a glimpse of Richa Chadha in the film.
Take a look:
Panga is the story of Jaya Nigam, captain of India kabaddi team of 2010. She gives up her dream to raise her son and look after the household. Jaya takes up a job at the railways, and a chance meeting with a kabaddi team makes her relive the bygone days. Destiny gives Jaya a second chance and, at an age when players think of retiring, she makes a comeback.
You can watch the trailer here:
Earlier, a motion poster had been released, showing the cast of the film as pages of a scrapbook. From Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta to Jassie Gill and Richa Chaddha, the poster showed them all, backed with a melodious tune.
Individual posters of the film had also been released, showing various characters in Kangana aka Jaya’s life. One poster showed, Richa and Kangana sharing a laugh, and the caption read, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya aur Meenu; inki dosti ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai.”
Another one showed, Kangana sitting on a couch with what looked like her family, with actors Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta playing the parts.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is slated to hit theatres on 24 January, 2020.
