‘Panga’ Song: Kangana Gets Back in the Game With Family’s Support

The title track of upcoming sports biopic Panga starring Kangana Ranaut has released. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, ‘Panga’ is a mellow track filled with hope and energy.

The video begins with Kangana’s character as she begins her physical training. She is forced to consume food that she does not like. She has constant support from her husband and most importantly, her son, who often pushes her to stay on track. The video also gives us a glimpse of Richa Chadha in the film.

Take a look: