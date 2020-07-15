Sushant, Sanjana Explore Young Innocent Love in 'Taare Ginn'
'Dil Bechara' will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.
The second song from Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, titled 'Taare Ginn' has released and it explores the beginning of their young love.
The song features Sushant taking Sanjana to a prom night and two perform their first dance together. Filled with innocent, charming moments, the song is heartbreaking for Sushant's fans.
Listen to the song:
Composed by AR Rahman and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is beautifully sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal.
Mukesh Chhabra had shared a behind-the-scenes video of the song before its release and it shows him directing the song with Sushant. The two can be seen sharing a wonderful camaraderie as they prepare to shoot for the song.
Dil Bechara is based on John Green's famous novel The Fault in Our Stars. It also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi's debut as an actor. A day before the trailer dropped, Mukesh, AR Rahman, Sanjana and all those associated with the film remembered Rajput and wrote that he will always hold a special place in their hearts.
The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.
