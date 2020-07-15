Sushant, Sanjana Explore Young Innocent Love in 'Taare Ginn'

The second song from Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, titled 'Taare Ginn' has released and it explores the beginning of their young love.

The song features Sushant taking Sanjana to a prom night and two perform their first dance together. Filled with innocent, charming moments, the song is heartbreaking for Sushant's fans.

Listen to the song: