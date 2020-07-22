Musical Tribute to Sushant by AR Rahman & Others Touches the Soul
Rahman and all other musicians who collaborated for Dil Bechara remember Sushant.
Ahead of the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, music director AR Rahman released a special video on Disney+Hotstar featuring all the singers of the album performing their songs, and dedicated it to the late actor.
A virtual audio launch of sorts, Rahman and other singers who collaborated for the album including Sunidhi Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, Shreya Ghoshal and Hriday Gattani, feature in the video.
Before the performances began Rahman said, "“The music of Dil Bechara will always remain special to me. The nine tracks I’ve composed for the film have a whole new meaning and life now. May the Almighty give us hope and strength to brave these times. Dil Bechara is dedicated to the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput".
The around 13 minute video shows singers performing their tracks from their respective homes, and it is interspersed with clips from the movie. The singers also shared as to how they would like to remember Sushant through the songs. For example speaking about 'Maskari' Sunidhi Chauhan said, "This track sums up the reel and real-life Sushant. Maskari is a reflection of the off-screen playful nature of Sushant".
Speaking about 'Taare Gin', Mohit Chauhan said, "As we all know, Sushant was passionate about the space. He loved star-gazing, owned a telescope and had even bought a plot of land on the moon. This song is dedicated to Sushant's love for astronomy and his passion".
Dil Bechara releases on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.