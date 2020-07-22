Musical Tribute to Sushant by AR Rahman & Others Touches the Soul

Before the performances began Rahman said, "“The music of Dil Bechara will always remain special to me. The nine tracks I’ve composed for the film have a whole new meaning and life now. May the Almighty give us hope and strength to brave these times. Dil Bechara is dedicated to the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput".

The around 13 minute video shows singers performing their tracks from their respective homes, and it is interspersed with clips from the movie. The singers also shared as to how they would like to remember Sushant through the songs. For example speaking about 'Maskari' Sunidhi Chauhan said, "This track sums up the reel and real-life Sushant. Maskari is a reflection of the off-screen playful nature of Sushant".

Speaking about 'Taare Gin', Mohit Chauhan said, "As we all know, Sushant was passionate about the space. He loved star-gazing, owned a telescope and had even bought a plot of land on the moon. This song is dedicated to Sushant's love for astronomy and his passion".

Dil Bechara releases on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.