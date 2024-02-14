ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Cops Suspect Suicide After Singer Mallika Rajput Found Dead At Home

Mallika Rajput was 35.

Singer Vijay Lakshmi aka Mallika Rajput was found dead at her residence in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 13 February, PTI quoted the police as saying. The body of the 35-year-old singer was found in her room.

As per the report, Mallika's mother Sumitra Singh told the police that she did not know when the incident took place as the family was sleeping.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey told PTI that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

He added that the case is currently under investigation and the exact cause of death would be known once the postmortem reports are in.

Topics:  Mallika Rajput 

