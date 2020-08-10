Ankit Tiwari Set to Release His Version of 'Vande Mataram'

The origins of Vande Mataram can be traced back to the Bengali poem of the same name written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s which was included in his 1882 novel Anandmath. After being sung by many Indian politicians at the time, including Rabindranath Tagore, it became a part of the Indian independence struggle. In 1952, it reached the silver screen when it was sung by Lata Mangeshkar for Anand Math, which was based on Bankim Chandra’s novel.

Another popular version, and Ankit Tiwari’s favourite, is the one recorded by AR Rahman. He said, “I still perform the song at shows and functions” also adding that it “hits differently” when you listen to it. Nevertheless, his take on the song is sure to include more modern elements of music.