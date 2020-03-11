Kareena Sings of a Parent-Child Bond in the Melancholy ‘Laadki’

The video sees Kareena dressed in white in a room covered in white cloth. It also shows snapshots of Irrfan Khan and his daughter’s changing relationship over the years, from holding her for the first time to taking care of her as she’s engrossed in her studies. Towards the end of the video, we see Irrfan heartbroken at the prospect of not being able to get his daughter admission into the college of her dreams. Kareena, who plays a hard-nosed cop in the film, seems to have a rocky relationship with her mother, essayed by Dimple Kapadia.

Watch the video here: