Kareena Sings of a Parent-Child Bond in the Melancholy ‘Laadki’
The makers of Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium have released a new track from the film. Titled ‘Laadki’, is its a melancholy number composed and sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sachin-Jigar with lyrics that talk of the bond between a parent and child.
The video sees Kareena dressed in white in a room covered in white cloth. It also shows snapshots of Irrfan Khan and his daughter’s changing relationship over the years, from holding her for the first time to taking care of her as she’s engrossed in her studies. Towards the end of the video, we see Irrfan heartbroken at the prospect of not being able to get his daughter admission into the college of her dreams. Kareena, who plays a hard-nosed cop in the film, seems to have a rocky relationship with her mother, essayed by Dimple Kapadia.
Watch the video here:
The makers of Angrezi Medium had earlier released ‘Kudi Nu Nachne De’, a peppy number with special appearances by Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium tells the story of a sweetshop owner (Irrfan) who turns
Radhika as his daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK. He then travels to London to collect the funds required for her admission. Angrezi Medium also features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and Kareena Kapoor as a cop.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )