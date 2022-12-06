'With Music Available so Easily, Its Value Has Gone Down': Amit Trivedi
Amit Trivedi recently released his solo album 'Jadu Salona.'
Amit Trivedi who recently released his solo album, 'Jadu Salona' spoke to The Quint about his journey as a musician and what it was like to work on his solo album.
Amit candidly spoke about his new album and what it was about, he went on to say:
The central theme of the album is love. There is a story behind the album and it's the magic of love and the magic of music.Amit Trivedi, Singer
He also went on to sing a few of the songs from the album. Later, opening up about how the number of songs in Bollywood have also decreased in films and new independent musicians are emerging. He stated:
The gap between the consumer and the artist has reduced. Thanks to such platforms like Spotify. They have this beautiful algorithm which helps the consumer discover various different artists.Amit Trivedi, Singer
The singer also spoke about the kind of music that features in films and how it is different from the music made by solo artists.
