Jukebox: Ten Terrific Tracks Sung By Birthday Boy AR Rahman

There is something enigmatic about AR Rahman’s voice. Though it neither has the body of a Jagjit Singh nor the soul of a Mohammed Rafi, ARR’s voice carries an inscrutable charm that entices you. And the South Indian twang just adds to its likability.

I’ve never been a big fan of Maa Tujhe Salaam, AR Rahman’s popular song from Vande Matram, a non-film album released back in 1997, when Rahman had just begun to bowl over most of India with his inimitable sound and soundtrack.

But Rahman has lent his voice to several exceptional Hindi songs composed by himself, 10 of which I list out here as my favourites.