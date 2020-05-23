Maharashtra has been the hotspot of COVID-19 patients ever since the pandemic spread in India and Mumbai has most cases in the state. Plans are underway to create more jumbo care centres, like MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex and NESCO in Goregaon.BMC also has plans to set up a 1000 beds facility at Mehboob Studios in Bandra and St Xavier’s College in South Mumbai. Aditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh visited Mehboob Studios on 20 May. The quarantine centre at the studio will cater to patients from H West and east wards which include areas like Bandra, Santacruz, Khar and Kalina. So far, 1000 cases have been reported from these areas with over 30 deaths.“We are considering care centres-2 for mild symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. We want to ensure jumbo facilities are created as managing them is more viable with more doctors and paramedical staff is at one place,” said Aslam Shaikh.The iconic college and canteen of St Xavier’s College have been converted into a quarantine centre for close contact patients. Around 180 beds have been set up and another 70 will be accommodated on the terrace of Xavier’s Institute of Management Research. The plan is put up a total of 200 beds in the institute. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.