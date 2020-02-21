‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’: A Sincere, Filmy Tribute to Love

The film makes many smart moves and most pay off. The addition of Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar and the “normal” way their “love” is shown. It begins at a point where it almost seems like Aman and Kartik (Ayushmann) confide in us that they can’t stay without each other. There is just as much explanation provided for this attraction as there would have been if say Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar were paired opposite each other (The latter makes a small cameo appearance in the film) . But that how it is, na? They are in love. And they are scared of their parents’ reaction.