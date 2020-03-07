Manisha Koirala On The Pay Gap, #MeToo & Changing Women’s Roles
Recently, The Quint caught up with the Bombay and Dil Se actor Manisha Koirala, the Lai Bhaari actor Aaditi Pohankar and the Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher for a talk on the changing roles for women in cinema today. Manisha, Saiyami and Aaditi spoke about the changing dynamics in the film industry, and what that means for them as actors.
On Beauty Standards
“I have been watching a lot of movies and I really love when the younger generation is following the character rather than just looking at the glamorous bit. I’ll give you an example of ‘Udta Punjab’, wherein Alia’s character shone through because she wasn’t focussed on looking pretty or glamorous. She was looking the part. So I feel if an actor can overcome their own beauty and glamour and get into the part and give hundred or two hundred percent to the part, I think the battle is won.”Manisha Koirala, Actor
She also spoke of her own struggles with beauty standards:
“I went through this whole thing, psychosis, because there are enough people who brainwash you. Like 'don't do this, do this.' And that whole thing happened during 'Bombay' actually, where my director and DOP had clearly told me 'Don't put make-up on' but because the fear psychosis was so much and because I was already filled with so many things I felt 'Oh let me put on a little’. I would hide behind and put mascara and a little rouge on the cheek and come and Mani sir would catch me and be like 'Take that off’.”
On Meaty Roles
“There always was a very distinct difference between art and commercial cinema. And there was this much art and this much of commercial cinema which was there in the 80s and the 90s. And it was also probably that the audiences had started accepting more relevant films. A mixture of both the films.”Saiyami Kher
On Being Typecast
On the #MeToo Movement
