Manisha Koirala On The Pay Gap, #MeToo & Changing Women’s Roles

“I went through this whole thing, psychosis, because there are enough people who brainwash you. Like 'don't do this, do this.' And that whole thing happened during 'Bombay' actually, where my director and DOP had clearly told me 'Don't put make-up on' but because the fear psychosis was so much and because I was already filled with so many things I felt 'Oh let me put on a little’. I would hide behind and put mascara and a little rouge on the cheek and come and Mani sir would catch me and be like 'Take that off’.”