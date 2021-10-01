Kangana Ranaut Meets UP CM Adityanath; To Be Appointed ODOP Brand Ambassador
Kangana Ranaut was also presented with an ODOP gift bag, as evident from visuals that have emerged from the meet.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, 1 October, met Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting reportedly took place at the latter’s residence in Lucknow.
As per UP Government’s Additional Chief Secretary, Information, MSME Navneet Sehgal, Ranaut is slated to be the Brand Ambassador of One District One Product (ODOP) programme.
Sharing photographs prior to her meet with the CM, the actor wrote on Instagram:
“This morning wrapped Moradabad schedule of #Tejas and landed in Lucknow…All set to meet Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh… Shri Yogi Adityanath ji…Thankyou @chettiaralbert @hairbyhaseena for helping me get ready…@rizwan.syed04 for assistance. And special thanks to my Manipuri designer friend @robertnaoremstudio for this gorgeous weave. (Sic)”
‘Tejas’ is a movie being directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Meanwhile, the state of Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to polls early next year.
