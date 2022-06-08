Johnny Depp Celebrated Lawsuit Win, Booked Entire Indian Restaurant On UK Tour

Johnny Depp took over a 300-seat Indian restaurant called Varanasi in Birmingham with his entourage.

During the Sunday dinner, the actor who recently won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, ordered champagne and cocktails, and tipped generously, according to a news report by Insider.

Depp was in the UK on tour with Jeff Beck, a British rock guitarist, who also accompanied him to the dinner along with 20 members of their entourage, according to TMZ.

The Indian restaurant took to its official Instagram account to share pictures of Depp interacting with the staff and chatting with his party. Both Depp and Beck and performed in Birmingham on Monday night.