ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp Celebrated Lawsuit Win, Booked Entire Indian Restaurant On UK Tour

Johnny Depp and his entourage with rock guitarist Jeff Beck had dinner at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, UK.

The Quint
Published
Entertainment
1 min read
Johnny Depp Celebrated Lawsuit Win, Booked Entire Indian Restaurant On UK Tour
i

Johnny Depp took over a 300-seat Indian restaurant called Varanasi in Birmingham with his entourage.

During the Sunday dinner, the actor who recently won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, ordered champagne and cocktails, and tipped generously, according to a news report by Insider.

Depp was in the UK on tour with Jeff Beck, a British rock guitarist, who also accompanied him to the dinner along with 20 members of their entourage, according to TMZ.

The Indian restaurant took to its official Instagram account to share pictures of Depp interacting with the staff and chatting with his party. Both Depp and Beck and performed in Birmingham on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Defamation Lawsuit

The Depp-Heard defamation lawsuit that has gathered followers from across the globe came to an end last week when the jury on Thursday, 2 June, ruled that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp had been defamed by his ex-wife Amber Heard, awarding him $15 million in damages in his libel lawsuit.

However, the jury also ruled in favour of the counterclaim Heard had filed after Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax, awarding her damages of about $2 million.

Also Read

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial Verdict Explained in 10 Points

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial Verdict Explained in 10 Points
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×