Johnny Depp Celebrated Lawsuit Win, Booked Entire Indian Restaurant On UK Tour
Johnny Depp and his entourage with rock guitarist Jeff Beck had dinner at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, UK.
Johnny Depp took over a 300-seat Indian restaurant called Varanasi in Birmingham with his entourage.
During the Sunday dinner, the actor who recently won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, ordered champagne and cocktails, and tipped generously, according to a news report by Insider.
Depp was in the UK on tour with Jeff Beck, a British rock guitarist, who also accompanied him to the dinner along with 20 members of their entourage, according to TMZ.
The Indian restaurant took to its official Instagram account to share pictures of Depp interacting with the staff and chatting with his party. Both Depp and Beck and performed in Birmingham on Monday night.
The Defamation Lawsuit
The Depp-Heard defamation lawsuit that has gathered followers from across the globe came to an end last week when the jury on Thursday, 2 June, ruled that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp had been defamed by his ex-wife Amber Heard, awarding him $15 million in damages in his libel lawsuit.
However, the jury also ruled in favour of the counterclaim Heard had filed after Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax, awarding her damages of about $2 million.
