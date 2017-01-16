Ajeeb Aadmi Tha Woh: Javed Akhtar Pays Tribute to Kaifi Azmi
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 14 January 2017. It is now being republished to mark Kaifi Azmi’s birth anniversary.)
Kaifi Azmi was not only an iconic poet, but also a rebel with a cause. On his birth anniversary (14 January) every year, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, along with their family and friends, hold a mushaira in memory of the great legend. This year Javed saab dedicated his poem Ajeeb Aadmi Tha Woh to Kaifi Azmi’s ideology and brilliance, that lives on through his words.
The mushaira brought his residence Janki Kutir alive once again with music and poetry, a befitting tribute to Kaifi Azmi.
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
