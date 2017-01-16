Ajeeb Aadmi Tha Woh: Javed Akhtar Pays Tribute to Kaifi Azmi

Kaifi Azmi was not only an iconic poet, but also a rebel with a cause. On his birth anniversary (14 January) every year, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, along with their family and friends, hold a mushaira in memory of the great legend. This year Javed saab dedicated his poem Ajeeb Aadmi Tha Woh to Kaifi Azmi’s ideology and brilliance, that lives on through his words.