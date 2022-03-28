Jane Campion Wins Best Director, Third Woman in Oscars' 94-Year History To Do So
Jane Campion is only the third woman to win the award, after Chloe Zhao in 2021 and Kathryn Bigelow in 2010.
Jane Campion, the director of The Power of Dog, won the Oscar for Best Director at the 94th Academy Awards on Monday, 28 March.
This is her second Oscar win, having taken the best original screenplay award in 1994 for The Piano. While she was nominated for Best Director for the same film, the award went to Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List.
This is also the first time that two women directors have won the award for consecutive years. It took 48 years for the Academy to nominate its first female director – Kathryn Bigelow, for The Hurt Locker in 2010.
'Task of Manifesting a World Is Overwhelming': What Jane Campion Had to Say
“I love directing because it’s a deep dive into the story. Yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming. The sweet thing is, I’m not alone. On The Power of The Dog, I worked with actors I moved to call my friends. They met the challenge of this story with the depth of their gifts,” she said in her acceptance speech.
Campion's western is an adaptation of the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, which revolves around two brothers whose relationship deteriorates after one of them gets married.
The critically acclaimed film stars stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kirsten Dunst. Set in her native New Zealand, “The Power of the Dog” is based on the themes of toxic masculinity and repressed sexuality.
She has won Baftas, Golden Globes, Directors Guild of America awards, and the Silver Lion prize for best director this year, for her film.
The 67-year-old filmmaker is known for An Angel at My Table, Holy Smoke, and co-creating the TV series Top of the Lake.
