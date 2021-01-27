Vijay's 'Master' To Get Digital Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Master tells the story of John Durairaj, a professor and an alcoholic, who is sent to a school where he goes up against a gangster who uses the students for his criminal activities.

"I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama," Vijay said in a statement. "With the film's global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible," added director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das.