Vijay's 'Master' To Get Digital Premiere on Amazon Prime Video
The film released in theatres on 13 January.
Tamil action thriller Master, which stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 29 January. The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit theatres on 13 January. It managed to collect Rs 1.21 crore at the box office in Chennai on its first day despite opening to only 50 per cent occupancy.
Master tells the story of John Durairaj, a professor and an alcoholic, who is sent to a school where he goes up against a gangster who uses the students for his criminal activities.
"I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama," Vijay said in a statement. "With the film's global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible," added director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.