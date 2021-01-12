Vijay's 'Master' Scenes Leaked Online; Dir Asks Fans Not to Share
Master is set to release in theatres on 13 January.
The much-awaited Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay-starrer Master is all set to hit the theatres on 13 January. But just before the film's release, certain scenes have been leaked online. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Monday, 11 January, to request fans not to circulate those scenes.
“Dear all, it’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours", Kanagaraj tweeted.
The producers of Master, XB Film Creators, also asked fans to refrain from forwarding the leaked content. The production house shared a post which read, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com.”
A number of celebrities from the industry also came forward to extend their support to the film and speak against piracy. “It’s hardwork of hundreds of people… Please don’t encourage piracy…. Don’t worry @Dir_Lokesh brother… #Master will cross this hurdle too and be a Blockbuster…(sic),” Karthik Subbaraj tweeted.
Arun Vijay also wrote that the true essence of cinema is when the hard work is appreciated in the right platform.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.