Theatres in Kerala to Reopen on 13 Jan; Entertainment Tax Waived

Theatres in Kerala, which have remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, will be reopened on 13 January, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce officials have said as per PTI. Tamil star Vijay's film Master will be the first movie to be released in movie halls in the state.

The decision to reopen the theatres was taken after the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce requested tax exemptions and other demands, following which the state government convened to address the KFCC’s concerns.