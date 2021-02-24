'Thalaivi' Release Date Announced on Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniv

Earlier, the makers of Thalaivi shared a still from the film featuring Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami together in character as the late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa and AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran (MGR), respectively. The setting is from the time when the two politicians were popular actors. Jayalalithaa and MGR starred in several films together between 1965 and 1973, including Aayirathil Oruvan, Adimai Penn, Oli Vilakku and Kadhal Vaganam. Their last film together was Pattikaattu Ponnaiya in 1973.