We Need a Miracle, Says Doctor Treating Actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition is “grave and critical” according to the doctor who is treating him at Kolkata’s Belle Vue Clinic. As per reports, a 9pm medical bulletin by Dr Arindam Kar on Saturday, 14 November, stated that the veteran actor “is not responding to treatment.” Talking about the actor’s condition he said that the “main problem is encephalopathy which has undone everything the doctors tried.” He also said that Chatterjee’s family has been kept informed. According to a report in NDTV, earlier in a medical bulletin at 4.30pm Dr Kar had said, “The 40-day fight has not been enough. We need a miracle now.”

85-year-old Soumitra Chatterjee, was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic on 6 October after he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently on life support. Though the actor tested negative for coronavirus on 14 October, he had to remain in hospital because of complications due to COVID-19 induced encephalopathy.