Malayalam filmmaker KR Sachidanandan, also known as Sachy, passed away on Thursday, 17 June. He was hospitalized in Thrissur after he sustained a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 48.On Tuesday, the writer-director was brought to the hospital after having suffered a cardiac arrest which had cut off blood supply to his brain.Malayalam film industry mourned the loss of the filmmaker after learning of his death. Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salman were among those who shared condolences on social media.Sachy made his directorial debut with 2015 Malayalam film Anarkali. His latest release Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon and is getting remade in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.