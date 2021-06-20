Gandhi Documentary Ahimsa Wins Top Honour at NY Film Festival
'Ahimsa', written and directed by Ramesh Sharma, won the award for Best Documentary Feature at NYIFF 2021.
A documentary on Mahatma Gandhi titled Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless, written and directed by Ramesh Sharma, won the award for Best Documentary Feature at the 21st New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).
Produced by renowned South African filmmaker Anant Singh, the film talks about the influence of Gandhi's philosophy of 'non-violence' on civil rights leaders including Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela.
Director Ramesh Sharma said that the honour affirms the message the documentary tries to portray.
“We are honoured to receive the Best Documentary Feature Award from the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival. For us, the award affirms the importance of Gandhi’s teachings and his impact on freedom struggles around the world which we capture in the film. We are also delighted to be perpetuating Gandhi’s legacy through our film."Ramesh Sharma, 'Ahimsa' Director
Talking about the need for a documentary like this, Sharma had earlier told reporters, "He believed that the beauty of India lies in that inclusiveness... We are seeing today this fabric of inclusiveness being frayed by sense of bigotry. We are watching the same thing happen in America, Europe, we're watching democracies turn into tyranny," as reported by PTI.
Producer Anant Singh said, “Whilst Gandhi has a global legacy, South Africa has a special connection with the Gandhi narrative as it was here, in South Africa, that he became sensitised to issues of human rights and equality."
The film features several scholars and historians who recount the impact Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy had on the world. Gandhi's granddaughter Ela Gandhi and grandsons Arun and Rajmohan Gandhi also appear.
AR Rahman's song 'Ahimsa' by U2 and Rahman features in the film's soundtrack. The lyrics are by Bono and Rahman.
Singh added that the film speaks to the 'conscience of humanity' in people as society struggles to restore fundamental human rights, especially for marginalised communities.
“It deals with oppression and the denial of basic freedoms to people by those who are in positions of power and who fiercely protect their positions by inflicting violence on innocent people."Anant Singh, Producer 'Ahimsa'
At the NYIFF 2021, Arun Karthick directorial Nasir won the award for best film. Akshata Pandavapura was honored as the 'Best Actress' for Where Is Pinky? The film, written by Prithvi Konanur, also won the award for Best Screenplay. Siddharth Menon won the Best Actor award for him film June.
(With inputs from PTI)
