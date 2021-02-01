Dhanush Announces Release Date of 'Karnan'

Dhanush thanked Karnan producer Kalaipuli S Thanu for deciding to go in for a theatrical release, keeping in mind the struggles of theatre owners and exhibitors owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that bringing the film to theatres means a lot to his fans.

“Karnan releases on April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who’s livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options. A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them,” Dhanush said in a statement.

The film’s poster features Dhanush standing atop a hill with a sword in hand. Kalaipuli S Thanu also unveiled the film’s teaser.