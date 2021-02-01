Dhanush Announces Release Date of 'Karnan'
Dhanush also unveiled a poster of the film along with the announcement.
Actor Dhanush has taken to Twitter to announce the release date of his upcoming film Karnan. He also shared a poster of the film. Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj and is set to release in cinema halls in April this year.
Dhanush thanked Karnan producer Kalaipuli S Thanu for deciding to go in for a theatrical release, keeping in mind the struggles of theatre owners and exhibitors owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that bringing the film to theatres means a lot to his fans.
“Karnan releases on April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who’s livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options. A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them,” Dhanush said in a statement.
The film’s poster features Dhanush standing atop a hill with a sword in hand. Kalaipuli S Thanu also unveiled the film’s teaser.
The video clip suggests that Karnan has a periodic setting. However, the teaser does not reveal anything about the story or Dhanush's character.
Some time back, director Mari Selvaraj told the publication Vikatan in an interview, ”Karnan is a fictional film based on stories I heard in my life. Karnan was supposed to be my first film, but director Ram told me I had to prove myself first to narrate this script to a big star. Thus, Pariyerum Perumal got made first. I got a call from Dhanush sir, and Karnan happened.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.