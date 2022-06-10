Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Sent to 4-Day Police Custody in Old Arms Act Case
The Delhi Police Special CP HS Dhaliwal said that Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.
In an old case filed under the Punjab Arms Act, the Patiala House Court remanded jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Delhi Police's custody for four days. Earlier, the Delhi Police South Range Special Cell had asked for more time after Bishnoi’s five-day custody ended, news agency ANI reported.
The police said that the gangster, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is also currently in jail, told officials that Bishnoi gave him weapons to carry out a crime.
Bishnoi’s lawyer, Vishal Chopra told ANI that the case pertains to a disclosure statement given by a co-accused in the same case where Bishnoi allegedly supplied weapons.
Meanwhile, a Pune Rural Police team arrived in Delhi to interrogate Bishnoi regarding the whereabouts of Santosh Jhadav, who is absconding and has a murder case registered against him in Pune district. Jhadav is also a suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.
Lawrence the Mastermind, Mahakal a Key Member
The Delhi Police Commissioner (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal said that Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder of Moose Wala, and added that a close associate of the shooter had been arrested.
Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the case, was arrested on Wednesday, 8 June, Pune police said, adding that at least five people were involved in the killing.
The police said that Mahakal "is a key member of the larger Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. Acting in concert with Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, he was recently involved in an attempt to murder case registered at Kardani Police Station, District Jaipur, Rajasthan."
Bishnoi was also questioned by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Sunday, 5 June, in connection to a threat letter sent to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan.
Special CP Dhaliwal did not elucidate the threat letter sent to Salman Khan and said that the Maharashtra Police is currently investigating the matter.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has sought a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala. Brar aka Satinder Singh is a close associate of Bishnoi, who is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail.
An RCN is issued to seek the arrest of a wanted person with the intention of extraditing them.
Bishnoi, Brar Take Responsibility
In two widely-circulated Facebook posts, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala.
"I, along with my brother Goldy Brar, take responsibility of killing Sidhu Moose Wala. People may say whatever they want to, but we have avenged the death of our brother Vicky Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala had helped to get him killed," one of the posts read.
"I had called him from Jaipur and told him that what he did was wrong. He told me he didn't care for anyone and he challenged me saying that he too kept his weapon loaded. So now we have avenged our brother's death. But this is just the beginning. Whoever was involved in the killing of our brother, they should be alert," the Facebook post added.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI)
