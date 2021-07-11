First Look of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil & Sethupathi's 'Vikram' Unveiled
Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
On Saturday, veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared the first look of his upcoming action-thriller Vikram. The poster features Haasan alongside South stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. All three can be seen wearing intense looks, with cuts on their faces.
Sharing the poster Kamal Haasan tweeted, "“Only valour should wear the crown “ I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram"
The poster created a stir on social media, with fans and other celebrities saying they are eagerly waiting for the film.
Vikram is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Details about the film have been kept under wraps.
