First Look of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil & Sethupathi's 'Vikram' Unveiled

On Saturday, veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared the first look of his upcoming action-thriller Vikram. The poster features Haasan alongside South stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. All three can be seen wearing intense looks, with cuts on their faces.

Sharing the poster Kamal Haasan tweeted, "“Only valour should wear the crown “ I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram"