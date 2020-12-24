Arvind Swami's New Look as MGR in 'Thalaivi' Unveiled
Directed by A. L. Vijay, Thalaivi traces the life of J Jayalalithaa, played by Kangana Ranaut.
On the death anniversary of the 'People's King' of Tamil Nadu, Dr. M. G. Ramachandran, the team of Thalaivi unveiled a new look of actor Arvind Swami as MGR from the film.
Earlier, on the 103rd birth anniversary of MGR, the makers of Thalaivi had released the first look of Arvind Swami as the legend MGR, tracing the youth and life of him as an actor.
The new look presents the late legendary actor and respected politician MGR at the peak of his political career. Arvind Swami took to social media to post the photos from the sets.
Directed by A. L. Vijay, Thalaivi traces the life of J Jayalalithaa, played by Kangana Ranaut, along with the contribution of MGR in Jayalalithaa's journey to stardom and politics.
Talking about Arvind Swami's look as MGR, creative producer Brinda Prasad said in a statement, "MGR has been one of the most widely respected and loved figures amongst the people of Tamil Nadu. We were extremely cautious about the presentation of a personality who is so great in stature. We have made a conscious effort to not just ace the look but also emulate the characteristics of the legendary hero and Arvind Swami has been the perfect choice for the role."
Thalaivi is directed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. It is co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar along with Thirumal Reddy.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.