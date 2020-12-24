Arvind Swami's New Look as MGR in 'Thalaivi' Unveiled

Directed by A. L. Vijay, Thalaivi traces the life of J Jayalalithaa, played by Kangana Ranaut, along with the contribution of MGR in Jayalalithaa's journey to stardom and politics.

Talking about Arvind Swami's look as MGR, creative producer Brinda Prasad said in a statement, "MGR has been one of the most widely respected and loved figures amongst the people of Tamil Nadu. We were extremely cautious about the presentation of a personality who is so great in stature. We have made a conscious effort to not just ace the look but also emulate the characteristics of the legendary hero and Arvind Swami has been the perfect choice for the role."

Thalaivi is directed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. It is co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar along with Thirumal Reddy.