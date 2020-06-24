After Makkhi, Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli have reunited for the magnum opus RRR: Rise, Revolt, Roar.Set in the 20th century, the period drama will see Jr NTR and Ram Charan essay the roles of real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju.Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Ajay will play the duo’s guru and a freedom fighter in their early years in RRR. “Delhi from the 1900s was recreated at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and Ajay has shot for around 10 days there. Rajamouli and Ajay have been friends since Makkhi, and the actor readily agreed to do the role. Despite being an extended cameo, Ajay’s role is pivotal to the story”, a source told the publication.Ram Charan’s First Look From ‘RRR’ Released on His BirthdayThe source also said that Alia Bhatt was gearing up to shoot for the film, but the coronavirus pandemic put all plans on hold. “Alia plays Sita in RRR, and her role is very significant. Alia has been preparing hard for her role, even learning Telugu to add finesse to the character. The film isn’t complete yet. With studios like Ramoji opening, Rajamouli is contemplating resuming work when SOPs are in place”.In March year, the motion poster for the film was dropped. It revealed the full form of RRR, which is Rise, Roar and Revolt. We also see both Ram Charan and NTR walking through fire and water respectively.(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)‘RRR’ Motion Poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Are Opposing Forces