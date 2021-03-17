Vir Das Joins Cast of Judd Apatow Directorial ‘The Bubble’
‘The Bubble’ is a pandemic inspired comedy following actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble
Actor and comedian Vir Das has just joined the cast of Judd Apatow's comedy, titled The Bubble. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix. The movie, written by Pam Brady in collaboration with Apatow, will follow actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble while trying to film. Das will join a cast that includes Rob Delaney, Nick Kocher, Leslie Mann, Keegan-Michael Key, and 2021 Academy award nominee Maria Bakalova among others.
Apatow has an impressive collection of films under his belt, including Begin Again, Knocked Up, and Anchorman. Vir Das's previous international debut was Whiskey Cavalier.
Talking about the recent opportunity, Vir Das said in a statement, "I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we're making something special”.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.