Tisca Chopra on How Lows in Her Career Affected Her Mental Health

Tisca Chopra will make her directorial debut with short film, Rubaru, under the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films banner. The story is about a once celebrated A-list actor Radha Malhotra, whom Chopra also plays, who struggles to remain in the spotlight while preparing to make a comeback with a theatre production. The film also stars Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur.

Talking about her personal life, the actor opened up about how her mental health was affected when her career hit a rut. She said, "I was feeling sad. A sense of gloom and doom was hanging around my head and it pertained to my career which wasn't going anywhere. Like you train your body, I decided to get into training my mind."

The first-time director, who has also co-written Rubaru, also spoke to The Quint about the film and what inspired her.