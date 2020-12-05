Tisca Chopra on How Lows in Her Career Affected Her Mental Health
The actor also speaks about her directorial debut film 'Rubaru' and what inspired her to write it.
Tisca Chopra will make her directorial debut with short film, Rubaru, under the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films banner. The story is about a once celebrated A-list actor Radha Malhotra, whom Chopra also plays, who struggles to remain in the spotlight while preparing to make a comeback with a theatre production. The film also stars Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur.
Talking about her personal life, the actor opened up about how her mental health was affected when her career hit a rut. She said, "I was feeling sad. A sense of gloom and doom was hanging around my head and it pertained to my career which wasn't going anywhere. Like you train your body, I decided to get into training my mind."
The first-time director, who has also co-written Rubaru, also spoke to The Quint about the film and what inspired her.
"Women are used and consumed by the film business all over the world and, in fact, the service industry across the world, in a way that their youth and beauty becomes their token. And the minute that starts diminishing, it becomes law of diminishing return, and eventually parts become scantier and smaller and then there's one good part in three years. It is changing, the needle is moving but it's not moving fast enough."
She adds,
"I just feel that it's a little weird to limit women to only being about perky breasts and peachy bottoms. There is more to us. There are so many layers and so much more that we have to offer. That was the central idea where 'Rubaru' came from."Tisca Chopra, Actor
Watch the video for more.
