They Gave Me a Compass & Said Go Find Bear Grylls: Akshay Kumar
‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Akshay Kumar’ will premiere on 11 September.
On 10 September, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi were joined by adventure enthusiast Bear Grylls on an Instagram LIVE session ahead of their upcoming episode of Into the Wild With Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar. Huma and Akshay are currently in Glasgow, UK, shooting for their upcoming film Bell Bottom.
A Surprise Birthday Wish
Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls were both surprised by Ranveer Singh's comment. Ranveer, who was also attending the LIVE, dropped a comment wishing Akshay a happy birthday. He also referred to Akshay as "Khiladi" and said that his "mooch (moustache)" was looking "kadak (great)"
Akshay Meets Bear Grylls In The Wild
When asked about how he found Bear Grylls in the forest, Akshay said, "This [show] is the first time we have met. The Discovery people gave me compass and said go and find him. It was easy because I had to find a white man wearing a black t-shirt in an Indian jungle."
Akshay also added that the highlight of the show, for him, was "crossing the stream with a small litttle rope" as well as the crocodiles part.
Bear Grylls Speak Hindi
Upon a fan's special request, Akshay Kumar agreed to give Bear Grylls a crash course in Hindi. Grylls insisted that he wanted Akshay to teach him the phrase "Never give up" in Hindi. Akshay happily obliged and taught him how to say "Zindagi mein kabhi peeche hatna mat."
What If Akshay Kumar Woke Up As Bear Grylls One Day?
Akshay revealed that the one stunt he would love to do if he woke up as Bear Grylls one day is "swimming with whales."
Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar will premiere on 11 September on Discovery Plus and 14 September on Discover channel at 8 pm.
