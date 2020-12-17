'Tandav' Teaser: Saif Ali Khan Leads in the Game of Power

The around one-minute teaser introduces Saif Ali Khan's character with, "Hindustan ko sirf ek hi cheez chalati hai - Raajneeti. Iss desh mein jo Pradhan Mantri hai, wahi raja hai. (The only thing that India is concerned about is politics. In our country, the Prime Minister is the king).

On Wednesday, Ali Abbas Zafar shared a poster of the series.