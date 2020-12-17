'Tandav' Teaser: Saif Ali Khan Leads in the Game of Power
The nine-part series is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
After teasing about Saif Ali Khan's look in the upcoming web series Tandav, the makers have released a teaser of the political thriller. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
The around one-minute teaser introduces Saif Ali Khan's character with, "Hindustan ko sirf ek hi cheez chalati hai - Raajneeti. Iss desh mein jo Pradhan Mantri hai, wahi raja hai. (The only thing that India is concerned about is politics. In our country, the Prime Minister is the king).
On Wednesday, Ali Abbas Zafar shared a poster of the series.
Tandav is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January.
Tandav marks Zafar's digital debut. As per a report by PTI, Zafar had said in a statement, "As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I'm excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world".
