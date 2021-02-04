Swara's 'Aapke Kamrey Mein...' Among Top Viewed OTT Shows: Report
The Swara Bhasker-starrer has ranked number one among the top five shows.
Swara Bhasker-starrer Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai has ranked number one among the top five viewed shows across OTT platforms with 3.4 million views, as per an Ormax report.
Bhasker's show beat Netflix's The White Tiger and Amazon Prime Video's Tandav to achieve the position. Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, streaming on MX Player, follows a couple of bachelors who move into a new apartment, only to discover that it is haunted.
Zee5's Jeet Ki Zid, starring Amit Sadh in the lead, has bagged the fifth position with 1.8 million views. The series follows Major Deependra Singh (played by Sadh), who was left paralysed during the Kargil War. However, his relentless attitude helped him bounce back.
With 1.9 million views, Tandav comes number four on the list. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, among other renowned actors, Tandav is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Set in the heart of Indian politics, Delhi, Tandav is about political megalomaniacs who will go to any lengths to get what they desire.
Criminal Justice:Behind Closed Doors and The White Tiger have bagged the third and second spot respectively with 2 and 2.5 million views, as per the Ormax report. While Criminal Justice (streaming on Disney+Hotstar) deals with marital rape, Netflix's The White Tiger is a scathing commentary on the caste and class divide in India.
These statistics are from the last week of January and estimate numbers in India only, the report states.
