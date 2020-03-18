Review: ‘Special Ops’ Keeps Us Hooked Despite Its Uneven Pace

Himmat is mostly on the phone taking risky decisions in a jiffy, and yet he can’t be as animated . Menon’s face then becomes a canvas and a testament to what a fine actor is capable of . In fact, from Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta to Meher Vij and Karan Tacker, the fabulously put together ensemble cast put up flawless performances . Also, given the show’s overall resistance to over-the-top melodrama, even the principal villain Sajjad Delafrooz is measured and nuanced .

Special Ops is uneven in its pace and falters in between but it’s also a proof of Neeraj Pandey’s skill that despite these flaws he has created a series that has enough drama to keep us hooked .

Our rating: 3 quints out of 5!