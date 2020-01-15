Sonakshi to Make Digital Debut With Thriller Show ‘Fallen’?

Sonakshi had apparently been offered two shows by a leading OTT platform and, after much deliberation, she chose Fallen.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the film Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is slated to release on 14 August 2020. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. Ajay will essay the role of IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. After the airstrip was destroyed by Pakistani air strikes, Karnik rallied together 300 local women to help rebuild it so that the Indian Air Force could make a safe landing. He played a pivotal role in helping keep the airstrip operational even in the midst of heavy bombing from Pakistan. Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk are also part of the cast.