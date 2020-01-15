Sonakshi to Make Digital Debut With Thriller Show ‘Fallen’?
Big screen actors, like Saif Ali Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, making it to the OTT platform is now the norm. And the latest addition to this is Kalank actor Sonakshi Sinha. According to a report by entertainment website Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her digital debut with a dark thriller show.
According to the report, the show is titled Fallen. A source has revealed that the show will be the same genre as American psychological thriller show Dexter. Sonakshi will play the lead character in the show. No other details about the show have been revealed and an official announcement is yet to confirm this news.
Sonakshi had apparently been offered two shows by a leading OTT platform and, after much deliberation, she chose Fallen.
Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the film Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is slated to release on 14 August 2020. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. Ajay will essay the role of IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. After the airstrip was destroyed by Pakistani air strikes, Karnik rallied together 300 local women to help rebuild it so that the Indian Air Force could make a safe landing. He played a pivotal role in helping keep the airstrip operational even in the midst of heavy bombing from Pakistan. Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk are also part of the cast.
(With inputs from Pinkvilla)
