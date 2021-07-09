Shiva‌ ‌Baby:‌ ‌Testament‌ ‌to‌ ‌Better‌ Representation Among Content Creators

Screenwriter and director Emma Seligman has created a masterpiece with Shiva Baby. The film's premise is simple at first glance: A bisexual Jewish feminist college graduate is stuck at a shiva with her ex-girlfriend and her sugar daddy. Alright, maybe it's not that simple. But Shiva Baby's magnificence lies in its complexity.

The film begins with the film's protagonist Danielle, played by Rachel Sennott, who is in an apartment with her 'sugar daddy' Max (Danny Deferrari). She heads to the shiva— a Jewish mourning ceremony— with her parents. Her loving, caring, and rather naïve parents, are played by Fred Melamed and Polly Draper.