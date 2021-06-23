SGPC Demands Ban on Web-Series Grahan, Based on Anti-Sikh Riots

During a press conference, SGPC president Kaur alleged, "A Sikh character has been portrayed in an objectionable manner in a web series called Grahan based on the 1984 Sikh genocide. In the web series, the charge of Sikh genocide is being levelled against a Sikh character which is highly condemnable and fabricated."

"A legal notice has been sent by a witness of the genocide Nirpreet Kaur to Ajay G Rai, producer of Grahan web series and Sunil Ryan, head and president of Disney+Hotstar. The SGPC also supports this notice," she added.

She also warned the producer of the web series, and the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar, that legal action would be pursued against them if the series aired.

Kaur further asked the government to enact rules to curb such 'objectionable trends'. "Through this web series, work is being done to rub salt on the wounds of Sikhs which would hurt the Sikh sentiments. Such films also hurt the communal harmony in society. Therefore, the government should enact strict Information Technology (IT) rules to curb such sensitive and objectionable trends," Kaur said.

The SGPC president also demanded that the government include Sikh representatives on the Censor board to monitor 'controversial scenes' about the Sikh community.

Kaur also revealed that she'd written a letter to Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey in April, about alleged hate tweets about the Sikh community but no action was taken. Kaur said that there has been a rise in hateful tweets against the community, including threats to repeat the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, after the Farmer's protests.