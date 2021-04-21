Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer: Arjun Takes Up a Challenge For Neena
Sardar Ka Grandson is all set to release in Netflix on 18 May.
The trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta-starrer Sardar Ka Grandson is out. The film also stars Soni Razdan, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth. The drama is directed by Kaashvie Nair and scripted by Anuja Chauhan. It follows the journey of a US-return grandson (Arjun) who leaves no stone unturned to fulfil his grandmother's wish.
The trailer follows Neena Gupta aka Sardar requesting Arjun Kapoor to take her to her ancestral home in Lahore. Neena promises that if Arjun fulfils her wish she will make him the owner of a business. We also get a glimpse of a young Sardar (played by Aditi) and her life in Lahore.
When Arjun doesn’t get permission to take Sardar to Lahore, he decides to move the ancestral home to Amritsar. Well, the plot does sound bizarre but let's see how the movie plays out.
