'Tandav': Saif, Dimple Kapadia Battle for Power in New Posters

Speaking about the series, director Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement to the media, "Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys."

Tandav also stars Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Sarah Jane Dias and Sandhya Mridul. It releases on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January.