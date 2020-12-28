'Tandav': Saif, Dimple Kapadia Battle for Power in New Posters
The series releases on Amazon Prime Videon on 15 January.
Amazon Prime Video has revealed the looks of the characters played by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in Tandav. Set in Delhi, the nine-part drama will explore the nuances of Indian politics and the lengths people will go to in their pursuit of power.
Earlier, a teaser clip briefly introducing the main characters had been released. "Hindustan ko sirf ek hi cheez chalati hai - Raajneeti. Iss desh mein jo Pradhan Mantri hai, wahi raja hai. (The only thing that India is concerned about is politics. In our country, the Prime Minister is the king)," says the voiceover.
Speaking about the series, director Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement to the media, "Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys."
Tandav also stars Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Sarah Jane Dias and Sandhya Mridul. It releases on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.