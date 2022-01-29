ADVERTISEMENT

'Kapil Addresses Personal Issues For The First Time': Netflix India Series Head

Tanya Bami speaks about why Netflix decided to get Kapil Sharma on board.

Abira Dhar
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read

Netflix has collaborated with Kapil Sharma for his first comedy special, I'm Not Done Yet, which premiered on the platform on Friday, 28 January. The Quint caught up with the series head of Netflix India, Tanya Bami, to speak about the show.

When asked about why they decided to get Kapil Sharma on board Tanya said, "We knew from the beginning that as we get deeper into the India market, Kapil is a story we have to tap into. Kapil was so excited when we approached him. Secondly, these times require a healthy dose of laughter, and who better than Kapil Sharma to leave viewers in splits?"

Tanya also spoke about what's unique to this special. "For his shows, Kapil generally interviews other people. But what's unique about this special is that it's his journey, and he worked very hard on it. What this special does is take you up close and personal with Kapil and gives you an insight into him as a person".

Watch this video for more.

